Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SAG opened at GBX 445 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,708.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Science Group has a one year low of GBX 362 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($5.97).

In other Science Group news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 71,667 shares of Science Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.90), for a total value of £332,534.88 ($422,534.79). 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

