Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Severfield Stock Performance
Shares of LON SFR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.60 ($0.94). 861,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,769. The stock has a market cap of £227.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.20 ($0.97).
Severfield Company Profile
