Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severfield Stock Performance

Shares of LON SFR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.60 ($0.94). 861,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,769. The stock has a market cap of £227.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.20 ($0.97).

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.