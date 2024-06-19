Shearwater Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,729,000 after acquiring an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 357,775 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

