Shearwater Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,933,000. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 414,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 254,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

