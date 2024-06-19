Shentu Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.70 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $110.45 million and $21.70 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,272,464 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

