Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 11.7%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. 782,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,615. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

