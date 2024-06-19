Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 11.7%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 782,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 91,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

