Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Decreases By 7.4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 312,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of 769.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $467,648 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $702,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AdvanSix by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

