Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Grows By 5.6%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 474.3 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

