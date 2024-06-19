Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Decreases By 9.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5,022.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

