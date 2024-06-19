Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Drops By 7.0%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 33,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,035. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

