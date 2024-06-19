Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Rises By 6.5%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,668.0 days.
Coles Group Price Performance
Shares of CLEGF opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $13.73.
Coles Group Company Profile
