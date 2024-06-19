Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Rises By 7.7%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 778,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,819. Constellium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.