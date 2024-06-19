Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Increases By 7.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 499,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.52 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

