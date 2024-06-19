Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Drops By 8.7%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 596,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.68. The company had a trading volume of 352,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.96. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,739,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

