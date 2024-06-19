Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Grows By 7.4%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 503,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of EPAC opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $39.49.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
