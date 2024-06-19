Short Interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Drops By 7.7%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Enviva has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

