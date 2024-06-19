Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Rises By 7.1%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after purchasing an additional 260,924 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,270 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 287,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

ETRN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,197,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Equitrans Midstream

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.