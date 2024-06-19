Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Decreases By 7.6%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 913,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,251. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $15,171,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

