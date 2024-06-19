Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declines By 9.2%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after purchasing an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,347,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,626,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 157,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 232,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,731. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

