Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rises By 5.1%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Immutep Stock Performance

Immutep stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Get Immutep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.