Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Decreases By 6.2%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

View Our Latest Report on iRhythm Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.