Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Grows By 5.9%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Buckle by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 405,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

