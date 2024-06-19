Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $256.03 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $256.03 million and $4.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,955.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00599902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00113905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00260532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00068234 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,543,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,515,219,300 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

