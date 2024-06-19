Siacoin Hits Market Cap of $256.03 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $256.03 million and $4.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,955.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00599902 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00113905 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008798 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00036732 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00260532 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043169 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00068234 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,543,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,515,219,300 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
