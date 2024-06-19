Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF – Get Free Report) were down 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated plantations company in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, coconut, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

