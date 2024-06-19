SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.14. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,580,477 shares changing hands.

SinglePoint Stock Up 17.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $56,636.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SinglePoint stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned 18.35% of SinglePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

