SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $132.57 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $612.06 million and $132.57 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,969.79 or 1.00043447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012374 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,276,443.6453245 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52592902 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $89,384,973.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.