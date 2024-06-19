Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.48

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 541371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 582,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

