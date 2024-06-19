Sleepless AI Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $92.41 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 184,687,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.71072543 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $24,054,044.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

