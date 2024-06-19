SmartFi (SMTF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $13.91 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartFi has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

