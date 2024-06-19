Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,947,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

