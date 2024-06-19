Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

