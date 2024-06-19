SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
