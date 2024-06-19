SOLVE Price Hits $0.0125 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $117,808.32 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001494 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.