Somerset Trust Co Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 759,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.66. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

