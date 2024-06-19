Somerset Trust Co Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

