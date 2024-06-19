Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

