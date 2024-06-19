Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,311 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Infosys were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $71,409,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 10,828,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,099,905. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

