Somerset Trust Co Purchases 319 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

AECOM Stock Down 0.0 %

AECOM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. 573,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,020. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.67%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

