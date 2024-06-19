Somerset Trust Co Purchases 366 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $240.49. The company had a trading volume of 823,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

