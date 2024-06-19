Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.30

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 16936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 185.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

