SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,575. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

