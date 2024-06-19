SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264,159.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 4,321,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,616. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

