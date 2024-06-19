SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.51

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 111305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

