SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

