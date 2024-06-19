SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.