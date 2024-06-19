SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 82,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,235,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

