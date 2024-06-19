SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.57. Approximately 180,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,003,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 436,830 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

