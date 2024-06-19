ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 8,094 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,036.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

