ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

